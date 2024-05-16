A's acquire right-hander Brandon Bielak from Astros for cash

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Brandon Bielak from the Houston Astros on Thursday for cash.

Oakland designated left-hander Easton Lucas for assignment to create 40-man roster room for Bielak, who had been designated himself on Saturday to created space for right-hander Cristian Javier on the active roster.

Bielak has a 5.71 ERA in 10 relief outings this year with nine strikeouts and seven walks over 17 1/3 innings.

He was originally selected by Houston in the 11th round of the 2017 amateur draft and has a 11-13 record with a 4.65 ERA and one save.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB