Acosta-Ruiz: 49ers practicing in Colorado Springs ahead of 'MNF' matchup in Mexico City
NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz says the San Francisco 49ers practicing in Colorado Springs ahead of "Monday Night Football" matchup in Mexico City.
Five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh is the second veteran lineman the Philadelphia Eagles have signed in the past two days.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Murray's first hamstring issues happened against the Vikings.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face off on Sunday, but it won’t be their first meeting. Daboll and Campbell previously worked together on the Dolphins’ staff, and this week Daboll told an entertaining story about their first meeting. Daboll said that when he was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator [more]
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options.
Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse.
Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL for his actions before the brawl.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
Peter Schrager recalls Joe Judge's one and only message after being fired by the New York Giants and it centered around Daniel Jones.
Here's the Instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal
A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would make sense for two reasons. One, [more]
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 11. The Vikings will beat the Cowboys while the Rams and Chargers will lose.
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Mississippi State football's Mike Leach was asked on the SEC coaches teleconference about Deion Sanders and SEC officiating. Here's what he said.
For years, some NFL head coaches have believed that owners are quietly colluding to keep their salaries lower than they should be, relative to the value the best coaches bring to their teams. Case in point. Lions quarterback Jared Goff‘s contract pays, on average, $33 million per year. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is believed to [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Scott Pianowski examines three players worth putting in Week 11 lineups if you're a tough spot due to injury or byes.