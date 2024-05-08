Acorns' season ends with district setback

May 7—BOX SCORE

At Naselle

COMETS 8, ACORNS 1

Oakville 100 000 0 — 1

Naselle 104 201 X — 8

OAK Pitching — G. Rodas 5 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; D. Rodas 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Burnett 1-3, RBI; Wilbur 1-3; D. Rodas 1-3, R

The Oakville baseball team couldn't maintain an early 1-0 lead as it allowed eight straight runs and fell to Naselle 8-1 in a Class 1B District 4 semifinal contest on Tuesday night in Naselle.

It ends the Acorns season at 7-8 overall. They were limited at the plate, held to just four hits — all singles. The Comets broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning and they added two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth.

Oakville's Koner Burnett recorded the lone RBI. Gio Rodas struck out six batters in five innings of work on the mound.