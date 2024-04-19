ACM's Oghene named NJCAA All-Star

Apr. 19—LAS VEGAS — The achievements keep coming for Allegany College of Maryland's Tyson Oghene.

After being named an NJCAA All-American, breaking several ACM records and earning his first offers from four-year colleges, Oghene was named to the 2024 NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Thursday.

Oghene is one of 27 players named an All-Star.

Also on Thursday, Oghene announced he received his first Division I offer from Florida A&M University.

He's also received an offer from St. Thomas University, an NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) college in Miami.

Former Trojan Tekao Carpenter was also named an NJCAA All-Star.

Also representing Region 20 are Hagerstown's Hassan Perkins, Howard's Andrew Mills and Prince George's Jasir Tremble.

Oghene and Carpenter join Garrett College's DeAndre Davis in 2015 as the only players from an area junior college to be named all-stars in the last 10 years.

The 14th NJCAA all-star game will tip off at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m.