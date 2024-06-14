ACM's Mendez commits to D1 Eastern Kentucky

Jun. 13—RICHMOND, Ky. — Allegany College of Maryland first baseman Nazir Mendez announced his commitment to continue his baseball career at Division I Eastern Kentucky University.

Mendez announced his commitment on Monday in a post on X.

Mendez was a second-team All-NJCAA Region 20 and All-MD Juco selection.

He was top 15 nationally with a .551 on base percentage and .435 batting average.

Mendez recorded 60 hits in 138 at-bats with 59 RBIs.

He was second in MD Juco in batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage.

Mendez was fourth in MD Juco with nine home runs and 59 RBIs.

His 34 walks were fifth-best in the conference while his 60 hits were seventh-best.

Mendez joins the Colonels, a member of the A-Sun conference.

This spring, Eastern Kentucky went 21-37 overall and 14-16 in conference play.