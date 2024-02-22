ACM turns it on and closes out Garrett

Feb. 22—CUMBERLAND — Leading by 20 early in the second half, Allegany College took their foot off the pedal, allowing Garrett College to go on a sustained run.

However, a timeout seemed to spark the Trojans, who picked up the aggression on both ends and closed out the Lakers 89-72 on Wednesday.

"Great bounce back game for us in terms of effort, in terms of concepts, in terms of attention to detail," ACM head coach Tommie Reams said. "Last Wednesday, we took one on the chin. I really challenged our guys to right our ship and they really responded."

The Trojans (22-6, 15-2 NJCAA Region 20) led 47-27 with 18 minutes remaining in the second half after a 3-pointer by Tyson Oghene off a Lamont Jones assist.

With the game seemingly in hand, Allegany lost focus, started missing easy layups and committed uncharacteristic turnovers.

The Lakers (13-13, 3-8 Region 20), went on a 12-7 run to cut the deficit to 54-39, leading to a timeout by Reams.

"It's the understanding that the job isn't to win, our job is to play well," Reams said. "We started to really pull away on the scoreboard, all of a sudden we stopped doing the little things. Those lack of attention to details are gonna get you beat by good basketball teams."

After refocusing, Allegany controlled the final 13 minutes. The Trojans maintained around a 20-point advantage for the remainder of the game.

Each team scored 33 points over the final 13 minutes. A big reason why was Alex Vargo for the Lakers.

He scored 15 in the second half and finished with a 22-point double-double with 10 rebounds.

"I thought he was mentally better, his approach was better in the second half," Garrett head coach Matt McCullough said. "He was letting the game come to him a little bit more."

Gavin Jackson scored nine in the second half and finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Early in the second half, Nate Washington, a Mountain Ridge graduate and 2022 first team All-Area selection took a hard foul on a drive to the rim.

He left the game and had tape covering his right knee after the game. McCullough said it doesn't appear to be as serious as it looked in the moment.

Washington averages just under 12 points for Garrett, but did not score on Wednesday.

"It's tough, Nate's been so steady for us all year," McCullough said. "He's been our leader, the guy we can count on. Just a really good person and good player. Anytime your leader goes down, especially the way it happened, it was demoralizing."

In the first half, ACM forced 10 turnovers including eight by steals.

Jason Thomas recorded four steals, recording three in a span lasting about two minutes.

Thomas finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.

"Jason was just outstanding defensively, guarding Vargo both on and off the ball," Reams said. "Very proud of the effort of our guys as a whole, but I give special recognition to Jason for his efforts defensively."

Lamont Jones was also key for the Trojans in the first half, also recording four steals with nine points.

He finished with 16 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists.

"Even though it's his scoring that shows up in the stat sheet, I thought he did a great job defensively," Reams said. "He was a pest on the ball at times. That leads to a transition two, a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer and wide open looks for us."

While Allegany forced 10 turnovers, it only turned into four points.

"In terms of boxing, I thought we were throwing jabs as opposed to haymakers," Reams said. "I thought that played into Garrett's hand. They were trying to slow the pace and we played into that early. Us playing our tempo, that high-speed game allowed us to excel midway through the first half."

Trailing 8-4 early, the Trojans quickly took the lead and maintained it the rest of the half.

ACM led by as many as 15 with six minutes left after an Oghene layup.

The Lakers answered with a 12-6 run to cut the deficit to 32-20.

"When our defense is good, it leads to our best opportunities offensively," McCullough said. "It gives us a chance to get looks in transition and that's our best offense."

Garrett's K'Shawn Scott was key, scoring three consecutive baskets.

Scott recorded a 21-point double-double with 14 rebounds and a block.

While Garrett found success late in the first half offensively, the Lakers struggled to find open shots.

Garrett shot 9 of 29 (31%) from the field.

The Trojans missed a lot of layups off turnovers, leading to a 15 of 39 (38%) shooting percentage from the field including 4 of 15 from deep (27%).

Garrett is at CCBC Dundalk on Saturday at 3 p.m.

In the next seven days, ACM plays four games including two with its biggest rivals.

The Trojans host WVU Potomac State College on Saturday at 3 p.m. and head to Hagerstown on Wednesday.

"I hope it instills the confidence that the process we've been working on all year pays off," Reams said. "The results that we are seeking are from the work we did in the weight room in September, all the miles we ran in the hot summer sun. The work is the goal, and I hope our guys understand when we work as hard and diligent as we do, we're going to give ourselves the best chance for success. I hope a stretch of W's gets our guys mind right, if we focus on the work we can achieve what we want to achieve."

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.