ACM sweeps Saturday contests, PSC goes 2-1 in tri-match

Sep. 17—CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland swept a doubleheader on Saturday, sweeping Beaver County and defeating Carroll 3-1.

Against Beaver County, the Trojans (5-3) won with scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-5.

Riley Paulumbo recorded 18 assists, three digs and an ace.

Sadie Bayko added eight kills, one block and a dig.

Olivia Appel finished with 11 aces, seven digs and a kill.

Emmy Wilson added seven kills, two digs, a block and an ace.

Izzy Kendall recorded four aces and a kill.

Jaidee Guinn added six aces and three digs.

Against Carroll, the Trojans won with scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15.

Wilson recorded a double-double with 20 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and two aces.

Palumbo finished with 33 assists, eight digs and a ace.

Sadie Bayko added 17 digs, five kills, three blocks and three aces.

Rylea Stayer recorded seven kills, seven digs and a ace.

The Trojans host Cecil on Tuesday.

Potomac State wins two of three in tri-match

KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College won two matches in Saturday's tri-match.

The Catamounts (7-2) defeated Butler in the first match and Northern Virginia (NOVA) in the third match.

Against Butler, Potomac State won with scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-22.

Emoni Fennel recorded 10 kills, eight digs and 5 aces.

Katilyn Heaven had 11 kills 3 digs and Brinlee Harris added eight kills and three aces. Kamryn Feehan finished with 21 assist and four digs while Kyra Davis added 16 assists and a block.

Jillian Britton had 16 digs and an ace, Peyton Duncan added seven digs and one ace, Remington Hinkle recorded two kills and a block and Madi Mathias added six digs.

In the second match of the tri-match, NOVA swept Butler with scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-22.

Against NOVA, Potomac State won in five sets with scores of 22-25, 25-9, 19-25, 25-14 and 15-13.

"I'm very proud of how well the girls fought in today's match," Potomac State head coach Martha Ganoe said. "In the first four games, it seemed up and down with teams. It always comes down to serve receive and serving. If you put enough pressure on the other team serving, you can take them out of their offense and control the game. In games one and three that's exactly what NOVA did to us."

Fennel had a double-double with 17 Kills, 18 digs and an ace.

Harris finished with 14 Kills, three aces and one block assist. Feehan added 31 assists and five digs.

Davis recorded 15 assists, four digs and two kills. Britton added 13 digs and one ace.

"In games two and four, we controlled the game by forcing their passers to make errors which stopped their middle attack," Ganoe said. "NOVA is a very big team and runs a fast offensive from the middle. When they are in system it's hard to stop them."

Duncan had seven digs and an ace while Hinkle had five kills and three blocks.

Emi Smith recorded six kills and one block assist. Heavener added 10 Kills and Mathias had nine digs.

The Catamounts are at Frederick on Tuesday.