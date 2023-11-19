ACM beats Suny Sullivan 84-71

Nov. 19—NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Allegany College of Maryland extended its winning streak to six games to open the season with an 84-71 win over No. 7 SUNY Sullivan on Saturday.

"Very tough, physical, gritty game," ACM head coach Tommie Reams said. "Sullivan's good, they really utilize inside play and toughness. I give them a lot of credit, they were really good on the glass and finishing in the paint tonight."

The Trojans (6-0) trailed 34-32 at halftime, but outscored the Generals (3-2) in the second half 52-37.

Cam Brown led all scorers with 24 points, adding six steals and five assists.

"He gave us a ton of energy," Reams said. "He did a lot in the offensive half court, getting the ball to the right shooters."

Lamont Jones added 16 points and five rebounds off the bench, and Jason Thomas scored 15 points with four rebounds and a block.

"The bench was huge," Reams said. "Jason and Lamont were fantastic and was what swung the game in our favor in the second half."

Tyson Oghene finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Naquan Powder and Tywan Evans led the Generals with 12 points each. Evans added four rebounds and a steal while Powder recorded six rebounds.

Tajuan Thomas and Jireej Cole each scored 10 points. They each recorded double-doubles with Thomas finishing with 13 rebounds and three steals while Cole added 10 rebounds.

"We held a team averaging 92 points to 71," Reams said. "Defense got tough as nails down the stretch to take the game over,"

Allegany struggled shooting from beyond the arc, shooting 8 of 33 (24%).

However, the Trojans defense held SUNY Sullivan to 2 for 13 (15%) from deep.

Allegany also forced 27 turnovers while committing 14.

ACM plays No. 25 Monroe College on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.