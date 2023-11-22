ACM beats Prince George's 84-76

Nov. 22—CUMBERLAND — After dropping its first game of the season, Allegany College of Maryland bounced back with a 84-76 home win over No. 4 Prince George's on Tuesday.

The Trojans (7-1) have defeated five teams ranked in the NJCAA Division II poll. Allegany is a Division I team but is unranked.

The Owls (3-1) led 43-38 at halftime.

Lamont Jones led the Trojans with 18 points off the bench, adding two rebounds and a steal.

Tyson Oghene scored 13 points with four rebounds, and a steal.

Cam Brown and Aaron Lewis each scored 12 points. Brown added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals and Lewis added two rebounds and two blocks.

Brian Ayafor scored 10 points with six rebounds.

Jasir Tremble led the Owls with 19 points, adding three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Saveon Jackson scored 15 points with four rebounds and two steals.

Justin Minor finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Deven Dowdie scored 11 points with a steal.

After struggling from 3-point range in its last two games, the Trojans shot 47% from deep.

Jones hit four of Allegany's nine 3-pointers.

The Trojans face Monroe College on Saturday in Hagerstown in the Jim Brown Classic at 1 p.m.

The Mustangs beat Allegany 80-76 on Sunday.