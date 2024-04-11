How an ACL injury helps Northwestern lacrosse's Izzy Scane put a national championship into perspective

EVANSTON, Ill. - Izzy Scane reached the pinnacle of college lacrosse last year when she won a national championship and Tewaaraton Award, which is lacrosse's equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

For most people, that'd be enough.

It left Scane craving more.

"The way last year was, it was so awesome," Scane said. The team was so awesome. Might as well try to have the same experience if not better."

As a fifth year senior, Scane led the nation in goals. She set the program's single season and career scoring record.

Now, in her sixth year, she's on pace to break an even bigger record. Scane is just 11 goals away from being the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

"It's really cool to be that close to it, it's just a testimony to how awesome this program is," Scane said. "They put me in position to be up there in numbers with some just incredible lacrosse players I played with or watched when I was younger."

This season alone, Scane has scored a team-leading 59 goals.

"We don't focus in on that type of stuff, but it just speaks to what she does on a day-to-day basis. She has been a prominent player from the get go," NU lacrosse head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. "Her competitiveness drives everything. When the game on the line, she's going to be at her best."

Scane has a selfless approach as she nears the scoring record. She gained appreciation for her teammates and sport, after missing the 20-22 season with a torn ACL.

"As an athlete, you get in the groove," Amonte Hiller said. "You just keep doing your thing and when it's ripped away from you, you realize how much you truly love it."

"She's really grown as a person through that experience. As a leader, as a teammate, it just gave her so much perspective and now she really appreciates every second she gets to play this great game."

"It was really hard year. I learned a lot about myself," Scane said. "I kind of take the stuff I learned from my ACL and from not being able to play and just enjoy and have so much fun, it was all worth it. Everything happens for a reason."

It could be a storybook ending to her college career.

As Northwestern sits as the No. 1 team in the nation, looking to repeat for the first time since 2012 and bring the program's 9th national championship back to Evanston.

"When I was a kid I always wanted to go to Northwestern because they won so many national championships," Scane said. "To step into that same legacy is incredible."

The Wildcats have just two regular season games left before the Big Ten Tournament. Scane will continue her push to the ‘Cats’ history books when Northwestern hosts Ohio State, Saturday at noon in Evanston.