After acing first test, Ohio State's defense confident heading into Youngstown State

For the players on Ohio State’s defense, last week’s opener was like studying all year for a geometry exam, only to have the test be about algebra.

Saturday’s home opener against Youngstown State is likely to be akin to more basic math.

The Ohio State defense gave up just 153 yards in the 23-3 season-opening win over Indiana.

The Buckeyes are 41-point favorites against the Penguins, who rolled to a 52-10 victory in their opener against Valparaiso, which does not offer football scholarships.

Youngstown State is likely to throw whatever tricks it can at the Buckeyes. It probably won’t be any more of a surprise than what Ohio State saw in Bloomington in its 23-3 victory.

The Hoosiers had several new players, including two redshirt freshmen quarterbacks who rotated. Ohio State did its best to prepare, but first games are always a bit of a mystery. The Buckeyes were caught off-guard when IU opened with a triple-option offense, which is seldom used at the college level.

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said the Buckeyes barely took any reps against the triple-option in training camp.

“They come out the first drive and they go triple option,” Steele Chambers said. “I didn't say anything to (fellow linebacker) Tommy (Eichenberg), but I looked at him, and I was pretty pissed.

“But we got to the sideline, and we talked to our coaches, we figured out our assignments, and after about three or four drives, we were pretty comfortable with it.”

The Buckeyes clamped down on the Hoosiers, allowing only 153 yards. IU’s only score was a field goal that doinked off the right upright.

Not trusting its passing game, Indiana seldom threw downfield. The Hoosiers completed only 9 of 21 passes. OSU was credited with four pass breakups.

Cornerback Denzel Burke described the game as “boring.”

Saturday’s might be, as well. Youngstown State is probably the weakest opponent on Ohio State’s schedule.

Nothing definitive should be gleaned from last week’s game or probably this week’s, but the dominance against Indiana did affirm the confidence OSU’s defensive players have in the second year of Knowles’ system.

“You can take away that we had an opportunity to get our hands on some balls, and we did,” Day said. “I think that was noteworthy because that's what we see in practice.”

Day was also pleased with the lack of panic when IU opened in the triple-option and with the overall effort.

“I thought guys were flying around,” he said.

Players, however, were disappointed that they didn’t get a shutout.

“We don’t want anybody to score any points on us,” cornerback Jordan Hancock said. “That’s our mentality.”

