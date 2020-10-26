What has been the Achilles’ heel of Khalil Mack’s game with the Bears?

Khalil Mack is one of the scariest players in the NFL. Literally. So it’s fitting that he’ll take center stage in Week 7’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams while the nation is knee-deep in Halloween season.

But if we’re being honest, Mack hasn’t given opposing quarterbacks nightmares as consistently in Chicago as he did when he was with the Raiders.

Sure, Mack had 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Bears and finished 2019 with 8.5 but for a player who’s consistently mentioned among the NFL’s best players, those numbers feel a little underwhelming.

So what gives? Why hasn’t Mack been downright dominant with the Bears? According to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson, it’s because of, well, the Bears.

“The Bears had a ton of injuries last year, which contributed to Mack’s decline,” Dickerson wrote. “Without Hicks (elbow injury much of 2019) or a consistent pass-rusher on the other side (former first-round pick Leonard Floyd) teams focused almost all of their attention toward stopping Mack. Through six weeks, the only serious loss the Bears have suffered on defense has been nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who opted out over the summer due to COVID-19 related concerns. Mack is especially dangerous when the rest of the defense is healthy.”

Mack has 4.5 sacks through six games this year, which puts him on pace for a total of 12 on the season. His career-high is 15 and he’s only reached 12 or more sacks twice as a pro. It’s safe to say Mack is back on course and a big reason why is the addition of Robert Quinn in free agency.

Quinn has the eighth-highest Pro Football Focus grade among Bears defenders, and it’s even higher than that when filtering that list to players with 150 or more snaps. Most importantly, his pass-rush grade is second on the team behind only Mack.

Quinn is tied for third on the team with 11 pressures and is keeping opposing offensive line’s honest with their pass-protection plan.

The Bears are making the most of Mack’s ability by investing in the pieces around him. It’s a sound strategy that’s paying off through six games in 2020.