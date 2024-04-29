Aces win All 'A' state tourney opener

Owensboro Catholic’s Mason Moser drove in the walk-off run for the second game in a row as the Aces topped Walton-Verona 3-2 in nine innings in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament Friday in Richmond.

Catholic (17-5) moves on to face Pikeville (14-6) in Sunday’s semifinals at 7:30 a.m. CT. The championship game will be contested at 11 a.m.

Houston Flynn went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored for the Aces, which also got doubles from Moser, Barrett Evans and Eli Blair.

Cayden Smithers went 3-for-4 for Walton-Verona (14-7).

WALTON-VERONA 200 000 000 — 2 7 1

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 200 000 001 — 3 6 2

WP-White. LP-Howard. 2B-Evans, Blair, Moser (OC). 3B-Flynn (OC).

SOFTBALL

HANCOCK GOES 3-0 AT ALL ‘A’

Hancock County dispatched Covington Holy Cross 14-2 in four innings before beating Somerset 15-4 in six innings and upending Raceland 1-0 in All ‘A’ Classic state tournament pool play at Jack C. Fisher Park.

The Lady Hornets (17-6) will open bracket play against Bracken County at 8:30 a.m. The semifinals are set for 10:30 a.m., with the championship game scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Against Holy Cross, Emmalynn Higdon went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs, while Baylee Estes and Audrey Carnes each had a homer with two RBIs. Bella Bryant added two hits and two RBIs.

Against Somerset, Lily Roberts went 4-for-5 with four RBIs for Hancock County. Ella House was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, and Ava Riggs drove in four runs.

In the closer, Madyson Higdon drove in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh. Roberts struck out 14 batters to earn her third win of the day.

HOLY CROSS 000 2 — 2 2 5

HANCOCK COUNTY 068 x — 14 10 2

WP-Roberts. LP-Thomas. 2B-Riggs (Hancock). HR-Carnes, Estes, Higdon (Hancock).

HANCOCK COUNTY 305 025 — 15 16 0

SOMERSET 000 040 — 4 5 0

WP-Roberts. LP-White. 2B-E. House 2, A. House, Waltrip (HC), Prichard (S). 3B-Riggs (HC). HR-Lucas (S).

HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 1 — 1 4 0

RACELAND 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

WP-Roberts. LP-Grubb. 2B-La. Roberts (HC).