Aces' Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP

- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What’s clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark’s role evolved with the Fever?4:23Now PlayingPaused
- How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies<p>Caitlin Clark <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/caitlin-clark-struggles-early-in-wnba-debut-as-indiana-fever-fall-to-connecticut-sun-014254009.html">struggled early in her first regular-season game </a>with the <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/teams/indiana/">Indiana Fever</a> on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/indiana-fever-connecticut-sun-20240514012/">Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun</a>. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.</p>0:25Now PlayingPaused
- San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State ValkyriesThe WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/san-francisco-wnba-expansion-team-golden-state-valkyries/1736429/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State Valkyries</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NBA Finals odds: Betting favorites, Dallas looks ‘intriguing'With four teams remaining in the 2024 NBA playoffs, Drew Dinsick, host of the “Bet the Edge” podcast, breaks down the latest NBA Finals odds and discusses why betting on the Dallas Mavericks could be an intriguing market play.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/2024-nba-finals-odds-betting-favorites-dallas-mavericks/564061/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 NBA Finals odds: Betting favorites, Dallas looks ‘intriguing'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:30Now PlayingPaused
Aces' Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP
Bet the Edge evaluates the WNBA regular season MVP market, discussing whether anyone can close the gap on Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson to win the award.