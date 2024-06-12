Aces snag late lead to down MVPCS Legion in crossover contest

Jun. 11—MITCHELL — With one swing of the bat, Lincoln Bates changed the Mitchell Aces' fortunes on Tuesday night.

With one out in the seventh inning, Bates provided an RBI single, plating Conor Mattke and helping Carter Miller come around to score on an error on the same play. The sequence lifted Mitchell from a one-run deficit to a one-run edge, as the Aces closed out a 3-2 win over the Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney American Legion squad at Cadwell Park.

Though the Aces, who picked up their first win as a program on Tuesday, are competing in the amateur ranks, the team is comprised entirely of Legion-aged players.

For much of the evening, Mitchell's offense was stymied by the pitching of Padres starter Taite Klumb, who struck out nine batters while yielding two hits and one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. But the Aces capitalized on a pair of changes after Klumb hit the pitch-count limit.

Though Evan Bultsma didn't allow a hit in a brief outing — an error allowed Mattke to reach safely before Miller, the eventual game-winning run, drew a walk — he was credited with a tough-luck loss. Bates was the second batter Isaiah Olson faced after taking over on the mound with two runners already on base.

Opposite, Parker Mandel grabbed the pitching victory for the Aces with a three-inning, one-hit relief effort. Starter Blake Brosz went six full innings, striking out five with one walk and two runs (one earned) allowed. The Aces' offense helped supplement four total hits by drawing nine walks, including two each by Brosz, Miller and Karter Sibson.

For the Padres, Daniel Laufman had three base hits, and Klumb added a pair. Olson reached safely twice with one base hit and one walk, as Cain Tobin and Keagan Hill each knocked in one run.

Mitchell (1-1) is scheduled to host the Alexandria Angels at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, in their next action.