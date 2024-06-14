Aces set for state semifinals

The surging Owensboro Catholic High School baseball team is looking to reach its first state championship game in nearly 40 years, but it won’t be easy.

After capturing consecutive one-run victories last weekend at the KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare, the Aces (31-7) are set to face McCracken County (33-9) in the state semifinals at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

The championship tilt is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The Aces, who hadn’t moved past the opening round since winning it all under coach Gary Bartlett in 1985, outlasted Corbin 5-4 in a nine-inning walk-off on June 7, followed by a 2-1 conquest of Hopkinsville the next day. The back-to-back wins propelled Catholic into its matchup with McCracken County, which topped West Jessamine 3-2 in the first round before dispatching Ryle 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Aces enter Friday on an eight-game winning streak and are paced by a deep offensive lineup and a stable of reliable pitchers.

Catholic is led by all-state senior catcher Brady Atwell (.356 average, 33 RBIs, 33 runs, 11 doubles, six triples, four home runs), junior third baseman Parker Heistand (.355, 29 runs, 25 RBIs), senior shortstop Houston Flynn (.309, 39 runs, 16 RBIs, 38 stolen bases), senior left fielder Elijah Blair (.348, 28 RBIs, 21 runs, nine doubles), senior center field Deuce Sims (.295, 29 RBIs, 26 runs, six home runs, 23 walks), sophomore second baseman Mason Moser (.309, 23 RBIs, 14 runs), junior infielder Christopher Burns (.296, 17 runs, 16 RBIs, 20 walks), eighth-grade right fielder Jaxson White (.264, 21 runs, 19 RBIs) and sophomore infielder/pitcher Barrett Evans (.321, 29 runs, 19 RBIs, 10 doubles).

On the mound, Catholic has leaned on Luke Quinn (1.61 earned-run average, 30 strikeouts, 11 walks), Evans (1.58 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 10 walks) and Ben Hyland (1.75 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 28 walks) during the tournament.

Meanwhile, McCracken County enters having won 13 of its last 14 games — the only hiccup being a 10-6 loss to Paducah Tilghman in the 2nd District championship game. However, the Mustangs bounced back for an 8-0 victory in the 1st Region title contest.

McCracken County leads the state with a 1.27 team ERA and is second with 383 strikeouts, led by seniors Caleb Ehling (1.22 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 18 walks), Alex Calhoun (0.71 ERA, 60 strikeouts, 15 walks), Ross Aldridge (2.65 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 14 walks) and Miller Green (0.54 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 19 walks).

The Mustangs are also 13th in the KHSAA with a .335 hitting average, fifth in triples (22), and ninth in doubles (66).

The winner moves on to the state championship game to face the winner of Louisville Trinity (38-4) and Pleasure Ridge Park (38-3), who square off in Friday first semifinal at 9 a.m. CT.

A victory would also send Catholic’s Jody Hamilton to his fifth career state title game as a head coach. He remains the only coach to win a state championship at two different schools (Boyd County in 2001 and West Jessamine in 2015).