Aces scheduled to visit Sun

The Las Vegas Aces arrived in Connecticut for Sunday's game against the Sun amid a storm of controversy after they canceled Friday night's game in Washington.

After a 25-hour commercial travel odyssey saw the team arrive in Washington at 3 p.m. Friday, the team cited safety as the reason for not playing the game against the Mystics.

That didn't sit well with the home team, which was set for Breast Cancer Awareness Night and had a crowd of between 5,000 and 6,000. Fans were treated to an autograph session and given tickets to another game. Washington coach Mike Thibault wasn't happy.

"I'm really disappointed that the Las Vegas players and organization didn't come to compete," Thibault said. "Every team I've been around in the WNBA or the NBA or the old CBA goes through this. College teams go through it, and you have an obligation to the fans who paid money to come watch you play. If you're there and in the city and can play, you should show up and play."

The Aces, who never came to the arena, didn't see it that way.

"Given the travel issues we faced over the past two days -- 25-plus hours spent in airports and airplanes, in cramped quarters and having not slept in a bed since Wednesday night -- and after consulting with our Union, and medical professionals, we concluded that playing tonight's game would put us at too great a risk for injury," the Aces said in a statement.

The WNBA had yet to comment, but the game was canceled, not postponed, an indication that the game would not be made up. The league has a no-charter policy to ensure competitive balance -- some teams can afford it but others can't -- but a source told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the WNBA signed off on a charter for the Aces (12-14), but that one was not available.

The Sun (15-12) have won three straight games and are tied for sixth through Friday, a half-game out of third and two out of second in the scramble for playoff position. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

"We played a little bit angry," Connecticut coach Curt Miller said after Wednesday night's home win over the New York Liberty. "I told them after the game I'm 49 and single, so I'm always angry, and I liked seeing them a little angry with an edge tonight."

The anger appeared to come from the officials, who had a tough night.

"The anger level was high," Jonquel Jones said. "I think that helped us play with a lot of energy."

The teams have split two games this season. The Sun got 13 points, 16 rebounds and six assists from Alyssa Thomas in a 101-65 rout on May 20 in the season opener. The Aces, who are ninth -- 1 1/2 games out of eighth -- won 94-90 on July 7 in Las Vegas as rookie A'ja Wilson went for 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Wilson, the likely WNBA Rookie of the Year, has signed a contract to play for the Shanxi Flame in China during the WNBA offseason.