Aces owner Mark Davis: I agree '100 percent' with Liz Cambage's WNBA criticism

The Las Vegas Aces owner - and owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders - explained why he agreed with his star player's critique of the WNBA's pay structure for players, making a comparison to the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath.

MARK DAVIS: The problem that I ran into right away is I wanted the women to make more money. But it's collectively bargained, and there's a limit on the amount that we can pay them right now. And I feel that that's something that number one in my mind that we have to grow. We have to be paying these women commensurate to what their abilities are and what they're doing.

But on the front office side and the coaching side, there is no salary cap. So Becky Hammon didn't want to be a million-dollar coach, but I wanted her to be a million-dollar coach. Because I thought that she would be, in a sense, when the American Football League started, they had a television contract, and they had Joe Namath. And Joe Namath had the $400,000 contract. And he sparked the imagination of everybody that this league is real.

And so I felt that given Becky Hammon the million contract, or whatever you want to call it, would then show everybody that there is value here. And that that value, just like what Liz Cambage came out with a statement, and I agree 100% with what she says, that the players do deserve more money, that they don't need to be flying on commercial flights, that you know where these women are you know very tall.

And it's very cramped and everything else. That we should have charter flights, so I agree with all of those things. And those are the things that the Las Vegas Aces are going to be champions of and that we're going to want to grow for the good of everybody in this league.