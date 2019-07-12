Aces-Mystics Preview

The last time the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics met, the game never ended.

Ideally, that won't be the case when the visiting Aces aim for a fifth consecutive victory Saturday night while trying to hand the Mystics a season-high third straight defeat.

Last Friday, Washington (9-5) had shot 58.8 percent to take a 51-36 halftime lead at Las Vegas. That's when the game was suspended because of an earthquake in Southern California which was felt all the way in Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I didn't feel it, didn't know what was going on," Aces star A'ja Wilson told the team's official website. "We all thought different things (were going on)."

The WNBA, meanwhile, appears as if it plans to continue that game at some point this season, according to The Associated Press.

"There are a couple of dates they could possibly squeeze it in," Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said.

The fate of the game that night might have had the biggest impact on the Mystics, who looked headed for a sixth straight win. However, Washington followed with a 98-81 loss at Los Angeles on Sunday, during which star Elena Delle Donne (15.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game), the leading All-Star Game vote-getter, suffered a fractured nose and is considered day to day.

The Mystics then fell to 0-3 without Delle Donne on the floor this season with a 91-68 home loss to Phoenix on Wednesday. Without the star post player to help inside, Brittney Griner scored 25 points for the Mercury, who outscored Washington 42-24 in the second half.

So instead of going for a potential sweep of Vegas (10-5) this weekend, Washington will try to avoid that third straight loss.

Story continues

The Aces, meanwhile, have won eight of 10 and might finally to be living up to the preseason hype that was generated with the addition of 2018 MVP runner-up Liz Cambage (15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg). Yet, it remains cautious.

"We have a lot more work to do. We have a lot more growing," said Wilson, averaging a team-leading 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Vegas showed it's far from a polished product with Wednesday's 74-71 win at Indiana. Cambage scored 19, but the Aces needed a Wilson layup with 15.1 seconds left to help give the team the victory and show some resiliency.

Considering how tight that contest was, the fact Las Vegas lost 95-72 to the Mystics last month and that it seemed headed for another lopsided defeat in the series last week, the play from Laimbeer's squad needs to be better Saturday.

And the Aces appear poised to do so.

"We just have to come out with a lot of energy," said Wilson, who joined Cambage and fellow teammate Kayla McBride as All-Star starting selections. "Come out ready and locked in. I think we're going to be fine. We're going to all trust each other."

Washington's LaToya Sanders had 14 points during last week's uncompleted game against Vegas. Teammate Emma Meesseman, who's averaged 13.3 points in three games this season, could be available upon return from playing for the Belgium national team.