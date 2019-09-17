Aces-Mystics Preview

The Las Vegas Aces' reward for one of the biggest shots in WNBA playoff history is a date with arguably the best offensive team in the league's history as they open their best-of-five semifinal series against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night in the nation's capital.

The fourth-seeded Aces advanced with a 93-92 victory over Chicago on Sunday when Dearica Hamby hit a 35-foot runner with five seconds to play. The WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year stole a pass thrown by Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot just inside halfcourt, took one dribble and let fly not realizing she had far more time than to take what she thought was a buzzer-beater.

"I didn't realize we had so much time on the clock,'' Hamby said. ''Had I missed it, I never would have been able to live with it. So glad we won.''

She finished with 17 points, backing up a monstrous effort from Liz Cambage, who totaled 23 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks as the Aces - one of the best defensive teams in the league - were able to go point-for-point with the Sky. Five players finished in double figures for Las Vegas, which is in the league semifinals for the first time since 2008 when the franchise was located in San Antonio.

Despite finishing third in the league with 82.2 points per game, the Aces know that getting by the top-seeded Mystics will come down to their defense. Las Vegas led the league in defensive efficiency, giving up 95 points per 100 possessions, but were eighth in scoring defense at 78.8 points allowed per game.

"We've just got to be a little bit more locked in with them," Hamby told the Las Vegas Review-Journal knowing full well the Mystics blew out the Aces by a combined 52 points in the two games Elena Delle Donne played for Washington. "It should be a good series."

Delle Donne, who became the league's first player in history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the foul line, is the central figure of one of the best offenses in league history. The top-seeded Mystics, who set a franchise record with 26 victories, led the WNBA with 89.3 points per game and were also the most offensively efficient team in league history at a staggering 115.9 points per 100 possessions.

"It's very interesting," point guard Kristi Toliver told The Washington Post. "With the timing of everything and everyone, we all just balance each other out ... and the things that we all have in common are unselfishness, willing to sacrifice and just being good teammates. But we also have really, really good basketball players. Mike (Thibault) was able to put together a good little misfit group, I guess."

It all starts with Delle Donne, who finished second in the league with 19.5 points per game, seventh in overall shooting (51.5) and fourth in 3-point shooting (43.0). But what the Mystics have unlike any other team to a startling degree is offensive flexibility in going big or small.

In addition to the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne, 6-4 forward Emma Meesseman gives them a second inside-out forward who moves the ball and can score from anywhere. It took some time for the Belgian to fit into the system after she returned from the Eurobasket tournament at the start of the year, but she averaged 15.8 points on 50.7 percent shooting over the final six games.

"I'm a person who - Belgium is my only home, forever," Meesseman said. "But this year is like the first year where I'm really comfortable. We all genuinely care for each other, and that matters."

Washington won the last game between the teams 99-70, a contest that started July 5 and was suspended at halftime due to an earthquake in Los Angeles that was felt in the Las Vegas area and completed a month later. Delle Donne had 50 points and 16 rebounds in the two games she played as the Mystics averaged 91.7 points in the three meetings.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night in the nation's capital.