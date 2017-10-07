Aces low: Lots of top pitchers getting pounded in playoffs

Clayton Kershaw, raked for four home runs. Corey Kluber, clubbed. Chris Sale, swatted. Luis Severino, slammed.

This is October, right? The time when All-Star aces excel?

''I mean, I really don't know. You kind of have seen it with every game,'' Arizona lefty Robbie Ray said Friday.

''The starting pitcher has kind of given up - maybe it's emotions. Maybe hiding emotions throughout the postseason, whereas in a regular-season game those emotions aren't there,'' he said. ''But I don't know if there's anything physically different. It's still baseball.''

Add Zack Greinke and Drew Pomeranz to this week's early exit club, too.

''I've noticed,'' said Dodgers lefty Rich Hill, set to face Ray and the Diamondbacks in Game 2 Saturday.

Not everyone has been adversely affected.

Stephen Strasburg took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Washington's opener. Kyle Hendricks was sharp for the Cubs and Astros teammates Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel did well enough to give Houston a 2-0 lead in its AL Division Series matchup against Boston.

But Kluber, Sale and Severino - the top three AL pitchers in ERA this season - have been erratic in these playoffs. Their combined totals in three starts: eight innings, 16 earned runs on 20 hits.

Sale led the majors in strikeouts this year and was chomping at the chance to make his postseason debut. Facing the high-powered Astros, the Boston lefty was tagged for three homers, three doubles and seven runs over five-plus innings in Game 1.

''It happens,'' Sale said, adding, ''terrible time for it to happen.''

Kluber, favored by many to win a second AL Cy Young Award, was rocked for six runs and seven hits by the Yankees on Friday. The Cleveland righty was chased in the third inning.

''Kluber finally looking like he's human,'' Indians star Francisco Lindor said after a 9-8 win in 13 innings.