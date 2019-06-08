Aces-Liberty Preview

The Las Vegas Aces look to start playing up to the lofty preseason expectations of them as they try to sweep their two-game road swing Sunday by beating the winless New York Liberty.

Las Vegas (2-2) was instantly thrust into the mix of title contenders with the acquisition of superstar Liz Cambage from the Dallas Wings last month. As Cambage has worked her way into game shape while recovering from Achilles tendinitis, the early results have been uneven.

The Aces, though, are on the upswing after blasting Atlanta 92-69 on Thursday night. Cambage - still on a minutes restriction - and Dearica Hamby scored 15 points apiece as Las Vegas scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed. Las Vegas outrebounded Atlanta 47-33 and outscored the Dream 46-22 in the paint.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kayla McBride chipped in 13 points as the Aces had six players in double figures and responded positively to coach Bill Laimbeer's lineup changes that included Cambage making her first start.

"I feel like the starting group had been lacking a bit of energy, and that's something I really bring with my game is noise and energy," Cambage told the Las Vegas Revie-Journal. "I thought I really brought it to the starting five and set the tone for the game."

Cambage has averaged 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds despite averaging just 15.7 minutes.

New York (0-4) has lost the first two games of its four-game homestand and its losing streak dating back to last year reached 17 games after a 94-85 defeat to Washington on Friday night. Tina Charles scored 27 points as the Liberty inched closer to the WNBA all-time record for the longest losing streak, established by the Tulsa Shock's 20-game skid in 2011.

Story continues

"We're not focused on last year, we're looking at this year," Rebecca Allen told The Associated Press after contributing all 13 of her points in the second quarter.

Charles, who became the team's all-time leading scorer in Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, has led the Liberty in scoring in all four defeats and is averaging 23.8 points. She is getting little help, however, with Kia Nurse (11.0 ppg) and Asia Durr (10.0) the only other players in double figures.

The Aces swept the season series in 2018, winning all three games by double digits. The teams meet again Friday night in Las Vegas.