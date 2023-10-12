Aces leave head coach Becky Hammon speechless after Game 2 win

The Las Vegas Aces are showing they are prepared to win back-to-back titles. After winning Games 1 and 2 of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty, they are just one win away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-2002).

The series heads to New York after the Aces hosted the first two games of the series. The Liberty are fighting for a Game 3 win to avoid a sweep. No team has ever come back from a 0-2 deficit in the WNBA Finals, but the Liberty could potentially make a push to be the first in history to do so.

“The character of this team and their absolute buy into the person to the left or right’s success is authentic,” Hammon said. “And it’s tough to deal with when you share the ball and people are skilled and competitive. They were good tonight. They don’t leave me speechless very often, but they executed defensively, offensively shared it – everything we’ve been asking them to do.”

Aces center A’ja Wilson led the team with 26 points and 15 rebounds, which included her 26th double-double of the season. Wilson is the third player in WNBA Finals history to have at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game. The Aces had three other players score in double digits, including Chelsea Gray, who recorded her first Finals double-double with 14 points and 11 assists.

Liberty forward Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 10 rebounds, but they couldn’t overcome the momentum of the Aces. However, the series shifting to the Liberty’s home court could make all the difference.

Game 3 is on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire