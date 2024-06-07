Aces’ A’ja Wilson makes WNBA history again this season

Last month, A’ja Wilson recorded her fifth consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound game with 29 points and 15 rebounds, breaking the WNBA record for the longest streak in history. Now, Wilson has done it again, becoming the first player in league history to record a game of at least 36 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.

The record was set in the Aces’ victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, improving their record to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the Commissioner’s Cup with the 95-81 win. Wilson also leads the WNBA in scoring average at 27.9 points per game.

𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐑 🪜@_ajawilson22 now leads the @WNBA in points per game AND rebounds per game 🙌#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/9M6z3cVRRm — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 6, 2024

Other notable performances in the game were Las Vegas guards Kelsey Plum, who scored 20 points, and Jackie Young, who had 19 points. Wings superstar Arike Ogunbowale put away an impressive 31 points in the game, but the effort was not enough to overcome the Aces.

Las Vegas returns home on Friday for a game against the Seattle Storm.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire