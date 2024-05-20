- A'ja Wilson on Aces' chase for a 3-peat: 'Only time will tell'<p>The Las Vegas Aces superstar spoke to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Chestnut about the upcoming WNBA season - which tips off Tuesday - and why she's excited for a chance at a third straight championship. A'ja joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of CarMax.</p>2:32Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
Aces investigation by WNBA creates 'bad optics'
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman react to the news that the WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces' tourism sponsorship by the city of Las Vegas, arguing that it creates some bad optics for the league.