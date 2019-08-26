Aces-Fever Preview

A rough weekend has left the Las Vegas Aces facing a difficult task to claim one of the top two spots in the WNBA standings.

The Aces look to avoid a season-high third straight defeat Tuesday night when they visit the Indiana Fever.

Vegas (19-11) was feeling good about things a week ago while riding a four-game winning streak and poised to possibly capture one of the coveted top two seeds in the standings and a bye into the semifinals. However, playing the first of what would be five of their final six games on the road, the Aces blew an 11-point lead en route to an 89-85 loss at Connecticut on Friday, then followed with Sunday's 98-77 defeat at Minnesota.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's just the second time this season the Aces lost back-to-back games, but both times have come this month. Vegas currently sits fourth in the standings and 1 1/2 games out of second place.

Rookie Jackie Young had a team-high 14 points, but stars A'ja Wilson and Kayla McBride were held to a combined 15 points on 7-of-23 shooting for Vegas. The Aces yielded 29 first-quarter points and 58.8 percent shooting overall to the Lynx.

"(Minnesota) played harder than us, they wanted it more than us," coach Bill Laimbeer said via the Aces' official Facebook page. "We're a tired basketball team right now, but the league doesn't stop. So, we need some practice time, we need a little bit of rest, but unfortunately, we're still on the road and we have more games, and we have to find it."

Vegas' grind continues with a chance to sweep the season series from the Fever (10-19). Wilson had 39 points with 11 rebounds during a 102-97 overtime home victory over Indiana in the season's first meeting on June 29. She added 12 in Las Vegas' 74-71 home win over the Fever on July 10.

Story continues

Still clinging to some slim playoff hopes, Indiana will try to win back-to-back games for the first time since June 1 and 7 after snapping a three-game skid with Sunday's 63-54 victory at Seattle. Rookie Teaira McCowan had 22 points with 19 rebounds, posting the second-highest board total in a game in 2019.

"We played team ball and kept our intensity the whole game," said McCowan, who has scored at least 22 points in two of her last three games and is averaging 15.8 and 10.2 rebounds over the last five. "We didn't let up. We kept playing our game."

McCowan combined for 25 points and 20 boards in the two games versus Las Vegas this season.