Aces-Fever Preview

The Las Vegas Aces are amid their longest winning streak of the season. That run began with a victory over the Indiana Fever.

Continuing a four-game road stretch, the Aces look for a fourth consecutive victory Wednesday while trying to maintain their recent success over the Fever.

Kayla McBride (14.6 points per game) had 24 points and Liz Cambage scored 21 as Las Vegas (9-5) jumped out to a 12-2 lead and never looked back in Sunday's 90-58 rout of New York. It was the opener of four consecutive road contest for the Aces, and first game since Friday's home matchup with Washington was suspended due to an earthquake in nearby California that rocked the Vegas area.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the victory, the Aces find themselves riding a season-high three-game winning streak, atop the Western Conference and tied for second in the league's overall standings. However, they seem far from satisfied as a collective.

"I was just ready to get back on the court with the girls (after the suspended game), because we've got so much more within us," Cambage, averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, said as posted on the Aces' official Facebook page.

"I don't think we are anywhere close to showing our full potential."

Las Vegas' current winning run began with a 102-97 overtime home win over Indiana on June 29. The Aces' A'ja Wilson (16.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg) recorded a career-high 39 points and Cambage scored 12 of her 16 in the extra session. Indiana's Erica Wheeler (12.7 ppg) had 19 points and knocked down a 3-pointer with 17.2 seconds left to force overtime in that contest.

Story continues

The Aces have won seven straight against Indiana, but the Fever (6-9) begin a stretch of four consecutive home games with the chance to post back-to-back victories following Friday's 76-56 win at Dallas. Tiffany Mitchell had 16 points, Natalie Achonwa scored 13 and rookie Teaira McCowan pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked three shots to go along with nine points to help the Fever end their season-high four-game skid.

Indiana shot 47.5 percent, but kept the hosts to 31.9 percent shooting while allowing their fewest points of the season. Though half of the Fever's victories in 2019 have come against Dallas, it's something positive for them to build on going forward.

"It might have been the best game we have played all season, in terms of all four quarters with that defensive intensity," said Mitchell.

Kelsey Mitchell (14.6 ppg) scored 21 and Candice Dupree (12.1 ppg) added 20 for Indiana last month against the Aces, who shot 48.1 percent and owned a 50-32 advantage on the glass in that matchup.