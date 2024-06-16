Aces fall short in state semis

LEXINGTON — The Aces’ postseason run came to an end in the state semifinals Friday, but not before they battled to a back-and-forth finish at Kentucky Proud Park.

Owensboro Catholic scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to seize the lead, but McCracken County responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame and held off the Aces down the stretch for a 9-7 victory in the KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament.

Catholic (31-8) opened the game with Houston Flynn’s leadoff triple to left-center field, followed by Jaxson White’s RBI groundout that provided an early 1-0 edge.

McCracken County (34-9) answered with five runs in the bottom of the first — aided by a trio of costly errors by the Aces.

“You take away the first inning, we win the game,” OCHS head coach Jody Hamilton said afterward. “We gave them those three runs [off of errors] in the first.

“First time here, and I thought we’ve done a really, really good job of fighting and playing a good team — 15 seniors is sometimes hard to overcome — but it was a nice game.”

With two outs and two runners on base, McCracken County’s Kendrick Dunning clubbed an RBI base hit to left field before Caleb Ehling scored from third on an error. Weston Miller drilled a two-run double to left and then scored on another miscue, followed by Braden Casebier plating a run on Catholic’s third error to put the Mustangs ahead 5-1.

Catholic trimmed its deficit to three runs in the top of the third after Brady Atwell was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third base on Deuce Sims’s single and scored on Ben Hyland’s RBI fielder’s choice.

The Aces took their first lead since the opening frame with five runs in the fifth. Jaxson White and Atwell drew consecutive walks, Sims clubbed an RBI single through the right side, and Barrett Evans drilled a two-out, two-RBI single to left field to tie the game at 5-5. Eli Blair’s RBI base hit to right field and Flynn’s RBI single up the middle pushed Catholic to a 7-5 lead.

From there, however, it was all Mustangs.

Jude Farley hit an RBI single up the right side that cut Catholic’s advantage to one run, and a batter later, the Aces preserved their lead when pitcher Ben Hyland scooped up a bunt attempt and got the ball to Atwell in time for a tagout at home for the inning’s second out. After that, though, Kern belted an RBI double down the left-field line, and Ehling drove in a pair of runs with a base hit to center that provided the final margin.

McCracken County pitcher Alex Calhoun, who earned the win, allowed one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings to keep the Aces at bay. The Mustangs’ defense closed the game with a double play to earn a trip to Saturday’s state championship contest.

Hamilton said that the Aces battled throughout the game, but their early mistakes proved too much to overcome.

“They had some good pitches that they made some quality swings on,” he said of the Mustangs. “We dropped one in the first inning. We made two errors in the first inning, and a third miscue cost us with the tag there. He was out by a mile; we just didn’t stay with it. We ended up giving them those three runs.”

Evans finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run for Catholic, while Flynn and Sims each had two hits with an RBI and a run.

Miller went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for McCracken, which advances to face Pleasure Ridge Park for the state title. Ehling went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Kern added two hits with a double, an RBI and a run.

After the game, Atwell and Evans were named to the KHSAA all-tournament team.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 101 050 0 — 7 10 3

McCRACKEN COUNTY 500 040 x — 9 10 0

WP-Calhoun. LP-Hyland. 2B-Kern, Miller (M). 3B-Flynn (OC).