Aces eye state title, perfect season

Dec. 1—Undefeated Owensboro Catholic looks to complete a perfect season on Friday when it plays one of the standard-bearers of high school football in Kentucky — the Mayfield Cardinals — for the KHSAA Class 2-A state championship at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (CST).

The Aces (14-0) advanced to the title game last Friday with a 44-15 conquest of visiting Somerset, while Mayfield moved on with a scintillating 31-28 victory over cross-state rival Beechwood on a last-second field goal by Lincoln Suiter.

Steeped in championship tradition, the Cardinals will be attempting to capture their 13th state championship on the gridiron — and their first since 2015. Catholic, which has appeared in four previous state championship games, is shooting for its first title.

"We know what we're up against," said Catholic High head coach Jason Morris. "They've built an extraordinary tradition at Mayfield through the years, and they're definitely playing their best football this season at the right time — the difference is significant since the beginning of the season.

"I believe this will be a great football game, and, obviously, we'll have to play very well to win, but our team has responded one game at a time all season long and we're looking forward to the challenge," Morris said.

Mayfield is 3-0 versus Catholic since 1998. All three games came in the 2-A playoffs and the Cardinals outscored the Aces by a combined, 92-26.

But that was then, and this is now.

Mayfield (13-1), whose only loss was at Paducah Tilghman (35-28) on Sept. 1, brings an 11-game winning streak into the contest, and is led by senior running back Ju Ju Starks, who has rushed for 1,533 yards and 29 touchdowns.

"He's a three-year starter who is very experienced and very explosive," Morris said of Starks. "He's strong and fast and he runs upright, which reminds me of the way Eric Dickerson ran. He looks the part of a big, physical back, and we need to do our best to contain him."

The Cardinals also feature a stellar, seasoned quarterback in senior Zane Cartwright, a four-year starter who has completed 137 of 191 passes for 2,306 yards and 32 touchdowns, with only two interceptions.

"(Cartwright) has great moxie and he's very efficient," Morris said. "He's a great leader for them and he puts the football in the right spot with consistency — another outstanding player for their football team."

Cartwright's primary target has been wide receiver Xavier Biggers, who has 29 receptions for 542 yards and nine touchdowns. In addition, Braden Morris and Mac Hoover each have seven TD receptions.

Mayfield's defense is spearheaded by Ian Williams (109 tackles), Carter Morris (85 tackles), and Diego Torres, who has intercepted four passes for 145 return yards including a touchdown.

"Defensively, they're very athletic." Morris said. "They play a multiple front and they're going to want to play us man-to-man in the secondary and try to make us one-dimensional — take away our passing game with their athleticism.

"What really sticks out to me is how hard they play — they get after it on every play, and we've got to match that intensity," Morris said.

The Cardinals reached the state title game last season, dropping a 14-13 heartbreaker to Beechwood.

Mayfield, of course, will be in for a huge challenge against Aces junior quarterback Brady Atwell, who has put together a phenomenal campaign — completing 277 of 366 passes for 4,227 yards and 65 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 657 yards and 13 TDs.

Atwell's top target has been do-it-all senior Tutt Carrico, who has made 84 receptions for 1,587 yards and 27 touchdowns. Two other receivers, Noah Rhinerson and Waryn Ebelhar, have combined to catch 25 TD passes.

The Aces' defense continues to be led by junior linebacker Vince Carrico, who has registered 185 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, and four sacks. Tutt Carrico, from his strong safety spot, has 98 tackles, including 12 for loss, and leads the squad with six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

"This is a special team — we're not satisfied with just being in the championship game," Morris said of his Aces. "We're playing very good football right now, executing in all three phases of the game, and we need for this to continue for us against Mayfield, a physical team that is also very athletic.

"I want our kids to be intentional, but to also enjoy the experience," Morris said. "We're expecting a big contingent of fans in Lexington, a lot of support, and we want to go up there and play our best football when it matters most.

"This is a tremendous matchup, and at the end of the day I think the team with the fewest turnovers is going to be the team that wins the state championship," Morris said.