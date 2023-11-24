Aces, Devils play for title shots

Nov. 24—The rubber meets the road in a huge way tonight as Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro play for spots in their respective state championship games next weekend at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.

In a pair of KHSAA state semifinal battles, undefeated Catholic (13-0) plays host to Somerset (10-3) at Steele Stadium in Class 2-A, and Owensboro (9-4) visits age-old rival Bowling Green (10-3) at Donaldson Stadium in Class 5-A.

Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

The Aces, top-ranked in 2-A according to the KHSAA's Ratings percentage Index (RPI), advanced last Friday by drilling Green County 50-18 at Steele Stadium, while the Briar Jumpers moved into the semis with a 56-20 rout of visiting Shelby Valley.

Somerset, which won the 2-A state title with a conquest of traditional power Mayfield in 2019, is a ground-oriented team led by running back Kam Hughes, who has rushed for 1,899 yards and 34 touchdowns.

"Kam Hughes is a really good athlete at running back," Aces head coach Jason Morris said. "We need to be aware of him at all times."

Directing the attack is quarterback Josh Bruner, who has completed 108 of 177 passes for 1,487 yards and 17 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.

Bruner's primary target is multifaceted Kris Hughes, who has caught 32 passes for 511 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed for 714 yards and 12 scores.

"They're predominately a running team," Morris said, "but they're also highly efficient when they throw the ball."

Out of their 3-4 base defense, Somerset has been opportunistic throughout the fall, intercepting 17 passes, recovering 14 fumbles, and registering 47 tackles for loss.

The Briar Jumper defense is paced by Brady Barnes (97 tackles), Austyn Lawless (10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks), and Kam Hughes (6 interceptions).

"They're big on both the offensive and defensive lines — a very solid 2-A football team," Morris said of Somerset. "We need to come out of the gate prepared to stop them and seize momentum early in the game.

"We're going to have to earn everything we get in this one."

The Aces are led by quarterback Brady Atwell, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior who has completed 245 of 337 passes for a whipping 3,751 yards and 60 touchdowns, with only six picks. Atwell also has rushed for 565 yards and 12 TDs.

Tutt Carrico paces Catholic with 74 receptions for 1,410 yards and 23 touchdowns, with fellow receivers Noah Rhinerson and Waryn Ebelhar combining for 24 more TDs.

Defensively, the Aces are spearheaded by Vince Carrico, who has registered 174 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Tutt Carrico has 93 tackles and a team-best five interceptions.

Down in BG, meanwhile, the Red Devils will meet the Purples in the rematch of a game played at Rash Stadium back on Aug. 25 — Bowling Green prevailing, 42-28.

"That game seems like a lifetime ago in a lot of ways," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "Early in the year, we had a lot of young players who were still trying to get seasoned and experienced at the varsity.

"I think it's fair to say that both teams are different from the ones that met very early in the season."

BG advanced to the semifinals last week with a 51-14 win over visiting Louisville Fairdale, and the Red Devils moved on with a 43-7 victory at Louisville Atherton.

Bowling Green is led by quarterback Deuce Bailey, the program's all-time leading passer. This season, Bailey has been brilliant — completing 208 of 294 passes for 39 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has also rushed for six scores.

"Bowling Green has a lot of good players, but Deuce is the straw that stirs the drink for them," Fallin said. "They want to pass the ball, the stats bear that out, and Deuce does a great job getting the ball to the players they want with the ball in space.

"We need to get to him some, but that's easier said than done. We've got to be multiple and varied, defensively, and we've got to find a way to keep him guessing back there."

The Purples' top breakaway threat is wide receiver Trevy Barber, who has 67 receptions for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Bowling Green's ground attack features Jaxen Smith (429 yards, 8 TDs) and Montravion Graham (334 yards, 9 TDs).

Defensively, the Purples are led by Jayden Axson (82 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks), Jordan Green (15 TFL), and Brandon Gurley (10 TFL). As a unit, the Purples have picked off 17 passes, returning four for touchdowns.

BG reached the state title game last year, falling to Frederick Douglass.

Owensboro is paced by running back Evan Hampton, who has rushed for 1,356 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 42 pass receptions for 511 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Trevor DeLacey has completed 157 of 231 passes for 2,099 yards and 22 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.

The Red Devils defensive unit features Eli Hampton (78 tackles), Courtland Howard (11 TFL, 4 sacks), and Zane Biever (9 TFL, 5 sacks).

As a group, OHS has recovered 19 fumbles, with Javion Robinson having pounced on 10.

This is Owensboro's first postseason matchup with Bowling Green since 2020, when the Purples defeated the Red Devils 17-7 in the Class 5-A state championship game.