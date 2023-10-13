Aces crush Liberty in Game 2 of WNBA Finals
The Committee Sports Group's Lauren Dreher joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby on Brother From Another to discuss the Las Vegas Aces blowing out the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
The Committee Sports Group's Lauren Dreher joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby on Brother From Another to discuss the Las Vegas Aces blowing out the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
Las Vegas dropped both games at Barclays Center this season, plus a look at the hardship contract situation Aces players commented on, Breanna Stewart awaits birth of second child and Kelsey Plum's offseason plan to move to New Jersey.
Stokes draining 3s is rare, but the Aces’ performance isn’t. They were the league’s best offense and defense this season, and Hammon said the defensive versatility shouldn’t go unnoticed in an offensive showcase.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
The WNBA Finals will feature a battle of heavyweights in the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 seed New York Liberty. The best-of-five series tips off on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know.
Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
The league also announced its All-Defensive teams.
Lexi Thompson came up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
Woodruff missed this year's wild-card series due to a shoulder issue. He's about to miss much more time.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 intriguing findings that could help secure victory this week (and beyond).
Which Monday Night Football team is going to gift us the most fantasy points? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin pick their sides.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup is a bit unusual.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, said he isn't going to fight for a long time and did not completely rule out retirement during a podcast appearance.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents the three centers he's staying away from in fantasy drafts this NBA season.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.