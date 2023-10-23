Aces coach Becky Hammon returning to ESPN as part-time NBA analyst this season

Becky Hammon’s offseason gig is already lined up.

Just hours before Hammon and the Aces were set to celebrate their second consecutive WNBA title in Las Vegas, ESPN announced that the Aces head coach would return to the network as a part-time NBA analyst this season.

Hammon, according to Front Office Sports, will work as an analyst on studio shows like “NBA Today,” “First Take,” “Get Up” and “SportsCenter” this season. It’s unclear specifically when or where Hammon will be used on ESPN.

“Fortunately for Becky, she’s in demand in a lot of places because, A, not only is she a championship coach, but she’s also a Hall of Famer, so she brings added credibility along with the fact that her resume includes years as an assistant head coach with the San Antonio Spurs,” ESPN’s head of event and studio production David Roberts said, via ESPN. “We’re very fortunate that she will be back with us this season in more of an expanded role in our studio shows.”

Hammon is fresh off leading the Aces to a WNBA title earlier this month. They beat the New York Liberty in four games, which made them just the third team in league history to win back-to-back championships.

Hammon was hired in Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 season in what was her first head coaching job in the league. She’s compiled an impressive 60-16 record over two seasons. She also spent eight seasons as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, and is frequently mentioned as a candidate for open NBA jobs.

Becky Hammon and Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White will both work at ESPN during the WNBA offseason. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hammon joined ESPN as a part-time analyst for the first time last season.

“Becky, who I truly believe one day will be a coach in the NBA, she is just an exceptional analyst when it comes to talking about the NBA as well as any basketball franchise,” Roberts said.

ESPN also announced that former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry, former players Andre Iguodala and Austin Rivers, and Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White will also work as analysts this season.

The NBA season will open Tuesday with a pair of games on TNT. ESPN will pick up coverage on Wednesday with a double-header featuring the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks early and the Dallas Mavericks and Spurs late.