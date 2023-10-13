Aces’ Becky Hammon blames herself for A’ja Wilson not receiving MVP

The WNBA Finals are heading toward a decisive Game 3, but Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon is still heated over MVP voting from the regular season. Aces’ starter A’ja Wilson finished third in MVP voting despite dominating both sides of the court all season.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart won the award in front of Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas in second and Wilson.

“This lady has been ridiculous, and she’s heard it all,” Hammon said of Wilson. “Third in MVP voting? OK. Rest on that. It’s a joke. She’s been off-the-charts efficient. She got – and I love Stewie – but her efficiency on both ends, it’s been ridiculous.

“If I would have played her as many minutes, she would’ve averaged 28 and 13. And that’s all anybody in here would’ve been talking about, but she got screwed because her coach didn’t play her in fourth quarters.”

However, Wilson and the Aces might take home the bigger prize of back-to-back WNBA titles. After decisively beating the Liberty in Games 1 and 2, the Aces look to seal the sweep with a Game 3 win. No team has ever come back from a 0-2 deficit in the WNBA Finals, but the Liberty could potentially make a push to be the first in history to do so.

Game 3 is on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.

