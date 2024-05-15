Advertisement

Aces 89, Mercury 80

WNBA

Aja Wilson leads the Aces with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to a 89-80 win over the Mercury. Jackie Young added 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in the victory, while Diana Taurasi tallied 23 points and seven 3pt. FG for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.