Aces 89, Mercury 80

- Aces 89, Mercury 80Aja Wilson leads the Aces with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to a 89-80 win over the Mercury. Jackie Young added 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in the victory, while Diana Taurasi tallied 23 points and seven 3pt. FG for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.2:03Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sparks 98, Mercury 85The Sparks defeat the Mercury, 98-85. For Los Angeles, Dearica Hamby led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Zia Cooke recorded 21 points (three 3PM) in the victory. Kahleah Cooper finished with 16 points (three 3PM) and three assists for Phoenix in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Mercury fall to 0-2.2:26Now PlayingPaused
- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic wins Kia NBA Most Valuable Player for third timeNBA critics believe Jokic had a "strong overall campaign and stellar finish" out of the other league MVP candidates in OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Maverick's Luka Doncic, Buck's Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Celtics' Jayson Tatum.0:31Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Tom Thibodeau on what went wrong in Knicks Game 4 blowout loss to PacersFollowing the Knicks' 121-89 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs, coach Tom Thibodeau discusses how the team was playing too slow to compete with the Pacers and will need to have a big turnaround in Game 5 if the Knicks expect to win the series.3:10Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHTS: Derrick White's career night puts Celtics up 3-1 over HeatDerrick White scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Celtics to a 102-88 win in Game 4 of Round 1 in Miami, as Boston takes a 3-1 lead.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/highlights-derrick-whites-career-night-puts-celtics-up-3-1-over-heat/608751/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Derrick White's career night puts Celtics up 3-1 over Heat</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>4:59Now PlayingPaused
Aces 89, Mercury 80
Aja Wilson leads the Aces with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to a 89-80 win over the Mercury. Jackie Young added 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in the victory, while Diana Taurasi tallied 23 points and seven 3pt. FG for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.