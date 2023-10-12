Aces take 2-0 lead over Liberty in WNBA Finals
Aja Wilson scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Las Vegas to a win and move one victory away from back-to-back championships.
Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
A'ja Wilson and the Aces seem completely unstoppable.
The Aces will try to close out the series and win their second straight championship, the first back-to-back titles in the WNBA since 2001-02, on Sunday in New York.
