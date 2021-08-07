AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) investors that acquired shares between March 17, 2020 to February 12, 2021. Investors have until August 9, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, AcelRx made materially misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AcelRx’s disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA were deficient; (2) AcelRx had been making misleading or false claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays, as a result; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected AcelRx to increased regulatory enforcement and scrutiny; and (4) AcelRx’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2021.

