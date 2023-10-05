Ace’s Star Plum Readies for Repeat Challenge
World Sport’s Don Riddell talks to Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum ahead of her WNBA Finals clash with the New York Liberty.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
The WNBA Finals will feature a battle of heavyweights in the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 seed New York Liberty. The best-of-five series tips off on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
The league also announced its All-Defensive teams.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
