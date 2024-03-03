Ace Bailey puts up 32 points as McEachern rolls into Georgia state finals

Ace Bailey has shown no signs of a letdown as the five-star forward

The win from McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia) sees them into the AAAAAAA state title game in Georgia. The hard-fought 63-56 win over Wheeler (Marietta, Georgia) was another vintage performance from Bailey. The Rutgers basketball product finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds.

Last week, Bailey was named the No. 1 player in the nation by USA TODAY High School Sports. The Georgia forward earned the top spot because of his unquestioned athleticism coupled with an inside/outside game that is polished and impressive.

On Saturday in the state playoffs, Bailey popped off several shots that showed his range. He also did very well in getting to the rim.

🚨Onto the Finals🚨 Our @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School POY Finalist Ace Bailey helped lead McEachern past Wheeler 63-56‼️ The @RutgersMBB commit led with 32 points and 15 rebounds on the night🔥 With this win, @mceachernhoops advances to the 7-A State Championship… pic.twitter.com/EZDk56WfwA — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 3, 2024

Bailey is a McDonald’s All-American selection as well as a finalist to be the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year.

McEachern (26-5) has won 13 straight games; their last loss came on Jan. 15 against Harvard-Westlake.

They will play Grayson (Loganville, Georgia) on Saturday night for the state championship.

