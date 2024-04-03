Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, future Rutgers basketball teammates, impress in McDonald’s All-American game

On Tuesday night, Rutgers fans got a preview of what the future will hold in the McDonald’s All-American game. Two highly regarded members of the 2024 class, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, took the floor and continued to leave scouts in awe.

While Team West lost a close battle 88-86 to Team East, Harper and Bailey made their presence felt. In 25 minutes of action, Bailey scored six points while dishing out two assists. He also made an impact on the boards, hauling in five rebounds.

congrats to our boys MVPs Dylan Harper and Derik Queen 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4cUVXoRkDz

— McDonald’s All American Games (@McDAAG) April 3, 2024

However, his teammate Harper shined against some of the best high school talent in the country. In 25 minutes of action, the talented 18-year-old scored a team-high 22 points and recorded one steal. He was the only member of Team West to score more than 20 points. Tre Johnson who is committed to Texas also had an impressive night with 17 points.

Due to his play, Harper took home some hardware. He was named the game’s co-MVP, along with Derik Queen, who scored 23 points for Team East in 24 minutes of action. In the first half, Harper led all scorers with 14 points, showing why the future at Rutgers is bright.

While fans in Piscataway still have to wait a few months for Bailey’s and Harper’s collegiate debut, on Tuesday night, the talented duo showed why scouts across the country hold them in high regard.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire