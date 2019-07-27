Accuracy on display as Bears increase the intensity of training-camp practices

BOURBONNAIS – This is a story about accuracy, really important accuracy. And to tease the tale ever so slightly, it has nothing to do with Bears placekickers (or lack of same).

It concerns quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, with dollops of Chase Daniels and Tyler Bray mixed in. And it is something to watch as this training camp moves along.

Because through the first two practices of training camp – or maybe one practice-plus, since Friday's was without pads – Trubisky has not thrown an interception. Daniels threw one on Friday, but even that was a deflected ball picked off by cornerback Kevin Tolliver.

But Trubisky…. no interceptions.

"I think there was…. I gotta look at film," Trevathan protested. "I like to watch film and make sure before I answer a question.

"That's my story and I'm sticking to it. I plead the Fifth."

Before dismissing a couple of ball-secure practices as beneath significance, recall that many dismissed perennial pick-machine Jay Cutler going more than a dozen practices deep in training camp 2015 without throwing any interceptions. Cutler then proceeded to have the best full-season interception rate and a second-best completion percentage of his career.

Coaches and analytics staff are scrutinizing every throw; if Trubisky or any quarterback were throwing several picks per practice, be in no doubt – this matters.

Coach Matt Nagy backed off slightly on the ball-security commandment last training camp with the express intent of letting Trubisky find his overall offensive way without obsessing over a poor throw, or two. Trubisky grew into and from Nagy's mindset.

Consider Trubisky's operating philosophy last training camp:

"I'm always mad when I throw an interception but at the same time, I don't care what anybody thinks," Trubisky said as the interceptions mounted. "I know what I've got to do. I made a lot of great throws. I made some bad throws and we're testing and we're getting better every day. As long as coach Nagy is OK with it and he sees my growth and development just getting better every day."

Now compare that with a portion of Trubisky's personal mission statement this camp:

"Obviously protecting the football is a huge point of emphasis and something we're gonna do a lot of this year," he said. "Last year it was really like just trusting coach Nagy. Bombs away, be aggressive, take lots of shots, and I love that.

"But I've kind of figured out over the last year in this offense when is the right time to do that and when we need to take care of the football. Taking care of the football will be more of an emphasis this camp and I'll definitely know when it's OK to put it up, give our guys a chance and see who's gonna win a 50-50 ball or whatever it is. Definitely not forcing anything by any means. I think it's just the overall time in the offense is where you figure out those things. We're going to continue to stay aggressive and give our guys shots. Taking care of the football is even more important."

As Danny Trevathan's film "study" will no doubt reveal….

Long-range firepower

Reports from training camp will not – repeat, NOT – be a daily drumbeat of accounts regarding the Bears' numbing competition search for a kicker. But the work of Elliott Fry on Saturday warrants mention anyway.

Fry missed from 35 yards on his first field-goal try, then converted nine in a row, each one deeper than the last and culminating with a 60-yarder that eked over the crossbar and sent even the members of the kick-block unit celebration-dancing.

Coaches have changed the structure of the kicking competition, so only Fry kicked on Saturday, and Sunday's kicking will be handled by Eddie Pineiro.

"That was premeditated so that's a part of this process," coach Matt Nagy said. "What [special teams coordinator Chris Tabor] and those guys have done is we've decided to give each one of those kickers a full day. So they'll alternate. We don't care about weather, we don't care about what's scripted for that practice, whatever happens that day, that kicker can mentally prepare and understand that today is his day. Today was Elliott's day, tomorrow will be Eddie's day."

People power

The Bears drew an announced crowd of 8,385, but there was more to the turnout story than just quantity.

Practice started at 8:15. As of 10 a.m., cars were still pulling into parking lots. A Bears exec said he saw a hefty line of fans forming by 5:15, and one Olivet Nazarene official told NBC Sports Chicago that fans were in one lot throwing the football around at 1 a.m., with another sizeable group arriving around 3 a.m.

They were all treated to fan-friendly Bears interactive football. Tarik Cohen ramped up fan volume with a bit of cheerleading on his way to leading the first footwork individual drills for the running backs…. Trubisky dropped a perfect throw into the arms of Taylor Gabriel between two defenders for a score, followed by Anthony Miller racing down to join Gabriel for some selfies taken with a fan's camera… .Trubisky drew a number of fan false-starts and shrieks with a pump-fake toward a group behind the ropes with arms out pleading for a throw from the Bears quarterback.

Showtime

Coach Matt Nagy made fun a part of the curriculum last season and is continuing to baste even high-end competition with a patina of amusement.

At the end of the first one-on-one passing drill, Nagy pitted wide receiver Allen Robinson against Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller. Robinson got the better of Fuller with a stop-shake-and-go on a deep sideline route and hauled in Mitch Trubisky's long throw, after which the entire DB corps had to drop for a set of up-downs.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara later redeemed DB honor by successfully forcing a Trubisky one-on-one toss to Taylor Gabriel to fall incomplete, whereupon Trubisky and his receivers immediately dropped and did their up-down's penance….

The best receiving day by a tight end was turned in by Ben Braunecker, signed this offseason to a three-year extension. Braunecker managed to grab a Trubisky pass while sitting on the turf after a slip-and-fall, then later reached back for a red-zone catch on a later possession.

