Accrington sign Boston striker Mooney

Boston United striker Kelsey Mooney has signed for Accrington Stanley on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old striker scored 16 times for the Pilgrims this season, as they won promotion back to the National League via the play-offs.

Mooney is a product of the Aston Villa youth system and the son of former Watford striker Tommy Mooney.

Mooney has also played for Hereford and Leamington as well as having a loan spell at Cheltenham Town, and has 32 goals across 140 career appearances.

Manager John Doolan told the Accrington club website: "He looks like a footballer straight away, looks like a number nine, looks like a striker you can play up to, and there's still more to come from him, and that's what we're going to work with.

"We're going to get him better from a tactical point of view, so I'm really looking forward to working with him, and I'm just so happy that we've got that one in.

"Kelsey's his own man, his own player, but he does remind me so much of Colby Bishop. I'm not putting any pressure on Kelsey, but I can see potential there."