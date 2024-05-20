An accounting error – South Carolina baseball team might forfeit playoff win due to pitch count

A violation of the pitch count rule might keep one high school baseball team in South Carolina from advancing in the state playoffs.

Thayer Tavormina pitched on consecutive days for Summerville High School (Summerville, South Carolina), going over the allotted pitch count on the second day. Summerville is currently 21-11 and ranked fifth in South Carolina according to MaxPreps.

At issue is that in a game last week against Ashley Ridge, Tavormina threw two pitches in the first game of the series. He then threw 83 pitches the next day.

According to the Post and Courier, there is a rule in place “that in games played on consecutive days, a pitcher who throws even one pitch on day one is limited to 75 pitches on the second day.”

Tavormina’s pitch count went over that tally in his second appearance against Ashley Ridge.

As a result, Ashley Ridge (Summerville, South Carolina) won in a forfeit. The win means that Ashley Ridge and not Summerville would advance to the state championship.

