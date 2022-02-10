Accountability: Revisiting our pre-season 49ers predictions

The 49ers’ 2021 season was bizarre. There was the quarterback situation, Brandon Aiyuk’s start, a perpetually banged up backfield on both sides of the ball and a run to the NFC championship game despite all that.

We went back through our predictions from before the year and fell victim to some of the weirdness with several predictions missing the mark by a wide margin. On the other hand, we hit some right on the head.

Let’s hold ourselves accountable and run back through our pre-season guesses:

Brandon Aiyuk leads team in receiving

Aiyuk wound up having a nice year despite a rocky start. Through the first six games he had just nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Over the final 11 games he posted 47 receptions for 730 yards and four touchdowns. While he led the team in receiving in multiple games down the stretch, his strong finish wasn’t close to enough to get him to the team lead. He finished with 826 yards, good for third behind Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

George Kittle sets career-high in TDs

Nailed it! Kittle had six touchdown catches to eclipse his previous career-best of five. He also tallied his first two-touchdown game in a monster Week 13 performance vs. the Seahawks.

Separate rushing leaders

It’s hard to be more wrong than this. We guessed Raheem Mostert would lead the team in rushing yards while Trey Sermon led the team in carries. Mostert got hurt on the first drive of the season and Sermon had trouble being active on game days when the rest of the backfield was healthy. Mostert had 20 yards on two carries. Sermon rushed just 41 times. Elijah Mitchell led the club in both categories with 963 yards on 207 attempts.

Fred Warner sets career-high in sacks

The guess that the 49ers would be more blitz-heavy under DeMeco Ryans was not correct. Warner had only 0.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. He simply didn’t blitz very often and his numbers reflected it. His value in coverage on the second level is just too high to send him into the backfield on passing downs, and the 49ers generated plenty of pass rush with just their defensive line.

Jimmy Garoppolo keeps the starting job

Got another one. Garoppolo’s only two missed games were injury-related. He didn’t take any kind of leap and perhaps regressed some from 2019, but he was good enough in the second half of the year to keep head coach Kyle Shanahan from making the switch to rookie QB Trey Lance.

Jimmie Ward gets an interception

Nailed it again! Ward had two regular-season interceptions, both off Rams QB Matthew Stafford in Week 10. He returned one of those for a touchdown. Ward also snagged an interception off of Stafford in the NFC championship game. Getting turnovers was the next step for Ward. Now he just needs to get them off non-Stafford QBs.

Four DL over 5.0 sacks

This one got remarkably close and fell just short. Nick Bosa flew past the mark with a team-best 15.5 sacks. Arden Key posted a career-high 6.5, and Arik Armstead contributed 6.0. Samson Ebukam came very close, but he finished with 4.5 sacks. The good news for Ebukam and the 49ers is he had 3.5 in the final five games, and then had 2.0 in the playoffs. If he picks up next season where he left off he’ll easily reach the 5.0 benchmark.

Jason Verrett makes the Pro Bowl

Verrett tore his ACL in the third quarter of Week 1 and derailed his season. This was a brutal injury for him after a very strong 13 games in 2020, and it left the 49ers lacking in cornerback depth for the rest of the season.

Over 10 wins

A slow start and a couple late stumbles kept them from going over 10. Their four-game losing streak early in the year and a 3-5 start forced them to climb uphill the rest of the way. A rough loss to the Packers in Week 3, a Week 13 loss in Seattle, and a Week 16 defeat in Tennessee all jump out as games they certainly could’ve won to go over 10 wins.

