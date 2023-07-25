According to TexAgs’ Billy Liucci, Texas is much more prepared for the SEC than Oklahoma

Texas A&M’s inaugural SEC season in 2012 was one for the records books, led by star freshman quarterback Johnny Manziels‘ Heisman-winning 11-2 revival of pure unadulterated excitement in College Station, Texas, while also being a complete abnormality when comparing other programs’ entrance into the toughest conference in the country.

Since entering the SEC, The Aggies have gone a collective 90-48 behind both former Head Coach Kevin Sumlin and current Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, coming off the program’s worst record in 14 seasons (5-7, 2-6 SEC), setting up what is a crucial 2023 campaign to get things back on track behind a talented roster, and experienced coaching staff.

However, the legendary Lone Star Showdown vs. the Texas Longhorns has been on a frustrating pause since the 2011 season after the Aggies departed from the Big 12, but after the exciting announcement during the SEC Spring Meetings in early June, culminating in the 2024 SEC schedule reveal just a couple of weeks later, Texas vs. Texas A&M on the gridiron is officially back, and here to stay (tentatively).

Looking ahead, Texas A&M’s nearly 13-year SEC mainstay seemingly put them far ahead of Texas and other future newcomer Oklahoma. Still, as we know, the progress of a program is heavily based on recruiting success, and according to TexAgs’ Billy Liucci, who appeared on the Paul Finebaum show on Monday, believes that current Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has his program is much better postion to compete in the conference right off the bat compared to the Sooners:

“Texas is doing a hell of a lot better than OU is in terms of preparing to come into this league” Liucci stated “Sooner fans are in for a rude awakening are in for the rudest awakening because they’ve been going, except last year, 10-2, 11-1, making the playoffs. They’ve been doing that because they’ve been doing it against the Big 12.”

As usual, Liucci has a great point, especially when emphasizing Oklahoma’s horrific defensive showings in the last four or so seasons which were covered mainly by record-setting offenses during Lincoln Riley’s reign, including their 12-2 2018 season with the No.1-ranked offense, and the 109th-ranked defense.

In the SEC, defense, especially winning in the trenches, has been Georgia’s bread and butter during their Championship run. When comparing Texas’ impressive performance against Alabama last season, including their rematch in 2023, Sarkisian’s player development and recruiting prowess places him a step above Oklahoma until further notice.

The 2023 SEC season marks the final time for the East and West divisions, providing teams the opportunity for matchup parity while traveling to a multitude of venues while keeping their most essential rivalries, specifically the Lone Star Showdown, which could end up yielding significant implications for both teams in 2024.

