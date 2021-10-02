According to one report Bo Nix to start against LSU

One of the big talking points all week has been which quarterback would take the field against the LSU defense on Saturday. Bo Nix was pulled in favor of former LSU quarterback TJ Finley against Georgia State.

Finley engineered a 98-yard drive to take the lead with under a minute left in the game to avoid the embarrassing loss at home. Going on the road to play a night game in Death Vally, it appears that Nix will resume his role as the starting quarterback despite being pulled a week ago. Tom Green is reporting that the junior quarterback is getting the start over Finley.

Nix, who was benched in the second half of last week’s win against Georgia State, is expected to start against LSU in Auburn’s SEC opener in Baton Rouge, a source familiar with the situation told AL.com. Nix gets the start over LSU transfer quarterback T.J. Finley, who led the Tigers to a win in relief of Nix last weekend.

Bo Nix is expected to get the start at quarterback over T.J Finley tonight for Auburn against LSU, a source familiar with the situation told https://t.co/fjIP0ZQ9JC https://t.co/P5gGFd6MGO pic.twitter.com/Dyy22d2CcW — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) October 2, 2021

The interesting dynamic here is going to be how quickly Nix might get yanked if he struggles again.

The game officially kicks off at 8 p.m. CDT from Tiger Stadium. If you are unable to attend the game in person, you can watch all the action on ESPN.

