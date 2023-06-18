According to multiple recruiting analysts, 2024 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby is predicted to land with Texas A&M

The Aggies are inching closer and closer to landing their 8th prospect in their 2024 recruiting class, as four-star wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby, who recently narrowed down his school list to Penn State and Texas A&M, is now predicted to land with the Maroon and White according to multiple Rivals recruiting analysts.

Entering his senior season at Winslow Twp in Atco, New Jersey, Hornsby is currently positioned as the 60th-ranked wide receiver prospect and the 6th-ranked player in the state, According to Rivals.

At 6-2 and 195 pounds, Hornsby personifies speed and versatility, lining up in the backfield and as a wide receiver, where he has excelled on the outside and the slot over his last two seasons. During his 2022 junior season, Hornsby, in eight games, recorded 23 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

With over 17 offers, he has also received interest from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon. Still, after taking an official visit to Penn State on June 2, the Nittany Lions continued their mainstay as the favorites to land Hornsby. Yet, his visit to College Station this weekend might have sealed the deal, and as we witnessed last summer with the 2023 cycle, all the Aggies need is one domino to fall for momentum to take its course finally.

