According to Luke Fickell, Wisconsin is ‘all-in’ on NIL

The landscape of collegiate athletics has rapidly changed over the past few years, with the biggest of the changes coming in the name, image, and likeness space.

With new leadership, Wisconsin football is looking to take full advantage of the NIL rules. It’s now a necessary part of recruiting in 2023, and Luke Fickell is well aware of it.

“At Wisconsin, we are dedicated to providing our student-athletes with every opportunity to excel, including name, image, and likeness,” wrote the Wisconsin athletic department on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“The Wisconsin way is to embrace new opportunities to set our kids up for success beyond college,” said Wisconsin’s new head coach on the subject of NIL.

Here is more on how Wisconsin is approaching NIL in this new era:

𝐖𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐍 𝐈𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐈𝐍 on NIL At Wisconsin, we are dedicated to providing our student-athletes with every opportunity to excel, including name, image, and likeness. We continue striving to give Badgers the competitive edge they deserve. ℹ️ https://t.co/dsg5Qdp6ai pic.twitter.com/uVxIJoI1hj — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire