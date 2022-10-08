According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit.

Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating,

“The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team. The offense is un-good, it’s ungood, theres no creativity.”

Herbstreit countered while bringing the program’s culture into the mix, completely disagreeing that youth on both sides of the ball can be used as the sole reason for the team’s immense struggles this season:

“When I hear that they’re young, he’s been there five years, you can’t use that they’re young,” Herbstreit stated. “To me, it’s more about culture. I’m just curious to see are the kids all in for each other. Sometimes, you wonder if they’re all on the same page. When it’s not going good, you see cracks in the armor.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinion on why the Aggies have yet again failed to live up to preseason expectations, but let me make one thing clear that I believe we can all agree on: Texas A&M has 7 games left this season to right their wrongs, fix the fixable issues, and continue developing their young talent. Gig ’em, and BTHO Alabama.

