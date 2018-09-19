According to a New Book, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Are Fed Up with Each Other

For the better part of two decades, the New England Patriots have run laps around the rest of the NFL, inspiring an understandable amount of jealousy from opposing fanbases, as well as some understandable resentment directed at Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Neither quarterback nor coach has displayed the most endearing of qualities on and off the field of late. But hey, as we search for common ground in our Hell World, consider this: Brady and Belichick apparently aren't too enthused about each other, either.

From ESPN writer Ian O'Connor's soon-to-be-released book, Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time, comes this tidbit:

"Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he's had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him."

And this:

"In the early days of the [Deflategate] case, Belichick was among the Patriots officials who had 'serious doubts' about Brady's claim he had no involvement in the potential deflation of footballs used in the January 2015 AFC Championship Game victory over the Colts."

That Brady and Belichick have an antagonistic relationship isn't totally a shocker—ESPN's Seth Wickersham wrote in January that Belichick stopped letting Brady's business partner/quack doctor, Alex Guerrero, hang out at the Patriots' facilities, which infuriated Brady. But most of the elements of this soap opera, when you remove the controversial names involved, make sense for both parties. It's hard to blame Brady for not wanting to work for a robot-brained boss who only smiles when he's holding a Super Bowl trophy while chanting "No Days Off" at the players who just completed a full season of football.

Of course, Belichick is doing the right thing by keeping Alex Guerrero as far away from other players as possible. It's great that Brady is happy and healthy at 41 and believes drinking enough water to fill a bathtub before 6 A.M. prevents sunburns (this is only a slight exaggeration), but that sort of pseudoscience, perpetuated by Guerrero, has no place in an NFL locker room. And who can blame Belichick for being a liiiiiitle bit leery of whether Brady was telling the truth about Deflategate?

Anyway, the Patriots got shellacked by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but that was in Jacksonville, in a rematch of the AFC Championship game, in 100-plus degree heat. New England put up a similar stinker in week one of the 2017 regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and ended up doing a-ok (Brady, in fact, won MVP). So chances are, the Pats will cruise to another AFC East title and, potentially, another Super Bowl.