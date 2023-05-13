According to Athlon Sports, Texas A&M is ‘Poised to Rebound in 2023’

Let the doubters continue to doubting Aggie fans because I’m here to inform you that despite the horrendous play we all had to witness during the Aggies’ 5-7 2022 season, better days on the gridiron are upon us, and yes, head coach Jimbo Fisher’s sixth season with the program to set up to be his most successful yet.

Take that as you may, and I know that fellow SEC fanbases and of course, the Texas Longhorn faithful will continue to lob the same ole “but Appalachian State!” insults, but sticking to the facts, Texas A&M’s 2023 roster has grown through multiple transfer portal additions on offense and defense, paired with veteran leadership led by senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, and senior free safety Demani Richardson.

We’re not the only outlet that agrees that the Maroon and White are slated to take a massive step forward as Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan placed the Aggies among his five programs “Poised to Rebound in 2023”. First noting what went wrong, including the “baptism by fire” for a youthful defense leading to a porous run defense, Quarterback controversies, and the long list of notable injuries on the offensive line, Lassan’s reasons for “Why the Aggies Will Rebound” are as realistic as realistic can get.

The 5-7 record marked Texas A&M’s first losing season under Jimbo Fisher and prompted plenty of criticism about the overall direction and approach on offense. Fisher made changes to his staff, landing former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino to call plays. Petrino brings plenty of baggage to College Station, but there’s no denying he can develop quarterbacks and improve Texas A&M’s offense. Quarterback Conner Weigman and receiver Evan Stewart are two rising stars to watch in the SEC, and the line should improve with better luck in the health department. The Aggies aren’t short on talent on defense, so this unit should be poised to take a step forward in ’23. The development of the linebackers and depth in the secondary are the biggest question marks facing Durkin this offseason.

After the Aggies 2023 Spring Game on Apr. 15, everything that Lassan noted, especially the connection between Weigman and Stewart was on full display that afternoon. While depth at both linebacker and defensive back remains an issue, the recent additions of Jackson State LB Jurriente Davis and former Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry through the transfer portal will surely pay dividends come Fall camp. Get excited ya’ll, because a special season may be upon us.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire